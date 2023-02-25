Letter: Known facts

Known facts
The Feb. 18 edition of the News-Journal contains two letters that contain assertions that are contrary to known facts or are unsupported by any factual data.
We are once again told about the Russian collusion hoax, which is an article of faith among adherents of the right, although the Mueller report does not arrive at that conclusion.
It determined that Putin’s Russia indisputably aided the Trump campaign during the 2020 election cycle but could not prove that it had been solicited but did determine that President Trump did obstruct the investigation.
He could not be charged due to a Department of Justice ruling that a sitting president could not be charged, although the doctrine has no basis in the law.
Another writer bemoans the communist/socialist policies of the Biden administration. The author is apparently unaware that socialism advocates government control of the means of production, and communism has the same objective. I would like someone to provide examples of policies proposed or implemented by the Biden administration that meet that criteria.
To be taken seriously, such bold assertions should be compatible with known facts.
— Thomas Owens, Longview