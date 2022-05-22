Letter: Lack of learning

Lack of learning
In the May 17 News-Journal, Al McBride takes exception to John Foster's perceived failure to document his statement that former President Trump was racist.
A newspaper column is subject to space constraints, but as an addendum, I submit the following:
Look up the Central Park Five and Trump's continued criticism of a $40 million settlement following their exoneration, his suggestion that perhaps asylum seekers could be shot in the legs as a deterrence and his comparison of certain Caribbean and African countries with outhouses.
Alexander Pope once said "a little bit of learning is a dangerous thing ..." As Mr. McBride has demonstrated, a lack of learning is even more dangerous.
— Tom Owens, Longview