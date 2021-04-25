Letter: Language requirements

Language requirements
There seems to be a special thinking that people are hating our Black citizens and our Asian-descent citizens. I have gone into fast food restaurants only to read signs that employment is needed, but you must be “bilingual only.”
This nation was made strong on the one language in all public discourse. All languages cannot possibly be required on ballots, but it will come to that if we sit back and allow this to happen.
Our tax money could be much wiser in usage if we fed the hungry and required that a citizen not speaking English could have a professional and responsible interpretation of the ballot. (either or they learn English).
It is prejudice against my grandchildren to have to speak Spanish in order to find a job in the country in which they were born. It seems to me it’s OK for racism against white males.
No voting machines should ever be made or programmed in foreign countries, especially communists or socialists countries.
I am proud to be an American.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger