Letter: Leading by example

Leading by example
I do not agree with LNJ’s disappointment concerning Mayor Andy Mack’s handling of the passage of the resolution denouncing bigotry and hate groups.
As mayor, he leads by example and has done a great job for Longview. He is not known for having a reactionary personality, nor is he in the habit of making decisions without first collecting facts.
Mr. Mack refused to be sucked into the group hysteria surrounding a racially charged post on the internet. I agree with his assessment, his attempts to verify the claims and his subsequent remarks.
It’s not a good sign when the person who offers a voice of reason and a measured response to a potential threat is castigated by the local paper. If folks are so easily divided based on hearsay, how will they hold up when confronted with a real and present threat?
— Richard Lattier, East Mountain