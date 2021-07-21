You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Leading by example

I do not agree with LNJ’s disappointment concerning Mayor Andy Mack’s handling of the passage of the resolution denouncing bigotry and hate groups.

As mayor, he leads by example and has done a great job for Longview. He is not known for having a reactionary personality, nor is he in the habit of making decisions without first collecting facts.

Mr. Mack refused to be sucked into the group hysteria surrounding a racially charged post on the internet. I agree with his assessment, his attempts to verify the claims and his subsequent remarks.

It’s not a good sign when the person who offers a voice of reason and a measured response to a potential threat is castigated by the local paper. If folks are so easily divided based on hearsay, how will they hold up when confronted with a real and present threat?

— Richard Lattier, East Mountain

