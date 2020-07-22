Letter: Learn from it

Learn from it
I’m responding to a column concerning the Texas Rangers team name (July 15) by Karen Attiah of The Washington Post.
America has learned by its mistakes, and our history will bear this out. By the writer’s tone, she is implying that any word, name that hints of an injustice should be eliminated from our minds and history.
If this is the case, the New York Yankees name should be changed because of the injustice to the South after the Civil War. We should change the U.S. Army’s name as well because of the way minorities were treated during WWI and WWII.
When I entered the Army in 1959, my first assignment was with a quartermaster outfit in Germany. The company was all black, with a black first sergeant and a white CO. The military is and has been fully integrated. Should we change the names to satisfy the past? That is what she is implying.
The Texas Rangers are fully integrated, and lessons have been learned. The Texas Rangers baseball team’s name has nothing to with what happened in the past, and implying it does is wrong. You cannot change the past, but you can always learn from it.
— Charles Faraci, Longview