Letter: Learn the facts, support HISD bond

Get facts, support HISD bond
With the passage of House Bill 3 and historically low interest rates, school districts across Texas have the opportunity to make meaningful improvements while not materially increasing taxes. The school board of Hallsville ISD has done just that — laying out a $55 million bond proposal that would address needs within the district while reducing the tax rate from $1.37 to $1.30. The proposal would affect almost every child in the district.
The construction of a new elementary school and subsequent realignment of grade levels will alleviate overcrowding grades K-8. Both elementary schools and the junior high currently are at or above capacity. We have children attending school in portable buildings. The new elementary would also take traffic off the already congested streets of Hallsville south of U.S. 80.
The construction of a new auditorium at the high school would put our high school band, choir, theater and dance students on par with their peers in similar-sized districts. Logistics would improve dramatically as students are currently traveling to the junior high during the day for practice.
The planned maintenance and safety improvements to multiple campuses have long been needed. Years of deferred maintenance can finally be addressed.
The district has done a fine job of laying out all the pertinent facts regarding the bond, financing, etc. Please visit the district’s website or Facebook page and educate yourself with the facts. Then, please consider voting for Propositions A and B in support of our children on Nov. 5.
— Ryan Hamilton, Hallsville