Letter: Left behind

Left behind
Only the non-believing protestants, the non-believing Catholics and other religions will be left behind. Gone will be the holy men and women of the faith (the believers).
What is left behind is an empty framework, a shell, void of the spirit of the Lord. I actually felt that I bragged on the good strong family units of the Catholics. But, I cannot brag on a non-believer. That church is left behind is not the church. And it will be a one-world government and one world religion.
Those of us that believe on Jesus will be the real church. It is the body of Jesus Christ (the bride of Christ.) Each of us must ask ourselves: Do we know Jesus Christ as our personal savior?
I love ya’ll.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger