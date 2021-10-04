Letter: Left Biden a disaster

Left Biden a disaster
You Republicans left President Biden a disaster on top of another $7T debt that tax cuts were supposed to pay for, but didn’t. You sabotaged any means to exit Afghanistan without chaos when Cadet Bonespurs shamefully negotiated a withdrawal directly with the Taliban without any consultation or participation by Afghanistan’s President.
Any wonder why he done left out?
He probably hung on just long enough to arrange someplace to land during the debacle of the Trump transition/coup attempt. He’d certainly seen the impression Trump left on the Kurds.
I know it’s difficult to ponder the reality if you’re not an Afghani and braindead to begin with. Or maybe faux snooze didn’t tell you the truth.
Great job on those mask rules by the way. You’re killing your own voters and don’t care. First with bleach and now horse medicine.
— Art Strange, Longview