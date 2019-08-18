Letter: Legion's 100th birthday

Legion’s 100th birthday
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the three American Legion Posts In Kilgore and Longview will be hosting a 100th Anniversary event for the American Legion birthday.
The event will be at the American Legion Post on American Legion Boulevard in Longview, by the Veterans Plaza in Teague Park (next to the fire training facility). The event is open to all veterans and families. it will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A recent change to policy has opened Legion membership to any honorably discharged or active duty Armed Forces member. The American Legion is a veterans service organization and provides numerous services to veterans and their families through programs and scholarships as well as leadership/patriotic programs for Young adults.
— David Applewhite, Gladewater (Applewhite is commander of American Legion Post 280, Kilgore)