Letter: Legitimate astrology

Legitimate astrology
George Harold Steinmetz said that, “The (legitimate) Rosicrucian philosophy states: Astrology is the clock of destiny. Legitimate astrology is not fortune telling. It is the scientific key to character, and character is destiny.”
He compared it to the hands of a clock. The hands of the clock may point to XII (noon), and it is not 12 o’clock just because the hands of the clock point to the numeral. It is because the clock has been set to reflect the time based on the light of the sun.
Similarly, in the Bible, the Star in the East was a point of holy guidance for the wise men to find the baby Jesus. In Luke 21:25: “There shall be signs in the sun, moon and stars”.
George Steinmetz was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1892. By 1922, he was already a Royal Arch Mason and an Eighteenth Degree Mason. Surprisingly, he did not proceed to receive the 32nd degree for a long time, some 22 years, attaining it in 1945. And in 1959, he was elevated to the high-honor of a 33rd degree Mason. Steinmetz was indeed a scholar who showed the honorable side of astrology.
— James A. Marples, Longview