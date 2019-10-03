Letter: Let me get this straight

Let me get this straight
Let me get this straight. The superintendent and board of Hallsville ISD are proposing to build a new elementary school that will not be located in Hallsville.
The location selected is within the city limits of Longview (news story, Aug. 9) but the board has not approached the city of Longview to inquire what cost will be passed to HISD by the city of Longview to provide the requisite utilities. The board also has not approached the state of Texas to inquire at what cost a traffic signal would be on Loop 281 for parents to utilize. The board also has not approached the city of Longview about the cost of a traffic signal on Page Road for buses and employees to use.
Seems the board does not have concerns about parents under severe time constraints to get children dropped off and picked up at multiple campuses several miles apart attempting to do U-turns on Loop 281 during rush hour. The recently increased speed limit on that portion of the loop to 65 mph doesn’t seem to have been considered either. Seems they may also have not considered the safety of the district’s children.
My suggestion: Vote no to the upcoming bond election and get new board members who consider things before acting.
— Joe Hill, Longview