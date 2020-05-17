Letter: Let politicians be last

Let politicians be last

With a worldwide race for a possible COVID-19 vaccine I have been thinking about what priority should be given and in what order should a vaccine be distributed. In the future, there may be a vigorous debate over who receives it first. I would distribute it in the following order:

1. All health care employees, grocery store workers, first responders and transportation employees.

2. Anyone over age 65.

3. Anyone with pre-existing conditions.

4. The general public.

5. And, last, some politicians.

— Murray Moore, Longview

