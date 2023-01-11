Letter: Let them in

Let them in
In Texas, I’m hearing folks say, “Biden does nothing to secure the borders.” I fear “secure the borders” has become a euphemism for something sinister. I remembered lines from a Woody Guthrie song:
“As I went walking I saw a sign there, And on the sign it said ‘no trespassing.’ But on the other side it didn’t say nothing. That side was made for you and me.”
Arizona’s outgoing Gov. Ducey was stacking shipping containers on the border inside Coronado National Forest. The Washington Post published a photo of lawn chair yahoos guarding the makeshift barrier. Some of the yahoos were armed with assault rifles. That tells me all I need to know.
As the song goes, “This land is your land, this land is my land.” When they start bulldozing in a national forest, they’re desecrating my land. If I went down to Galveston and poured a teaspoon of sugar into the gulf, would people say the water is less salty? Let those people in. Also, amnesty for all.
— Charles Kelley, Longview