Letter: Let them live

Let them live
I have an adult granddaughter that is an avid deer hunter. She has asked me to go with her and her father, my son, on a hunting trip. I have refused and very politely told her that I don’t want to kill a deer just for the fun of it. She said it’s not for the fun of it, it’s a sport. I said OK, “What is the difference between the sport of it and the fun of it?”
She then asked me, “Poppa, did you know that 130 years ago, or so, that people had to go out in the woods and kill a deer just to put food on the table?” I replied, “Sure, but did you know that 130 years ago, or so, that people had to go out in the woods just to use the bathroom, but we don’t do that anymore.”
But killing a deer could be much worse. Consider bow hunters. If an arrow happened to strike the deer in its stomach, or some other non-fatal area, it would run away in pain and somewhere would fall to the ground and lay there, maybe two or three days, and die.
I had just rather let them live.
— Billy Grammer, Hallsville