Letter: Let us all get back to work

Let us all get back to work
There is a political adage that says, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” The Democratic Party knows this well.
Go back to January 2020. President Trump’s policies had the economy rocketing along with record unemployment, creating wealth and prosperity for all Americans. Were the Democrats cheerleaders? No. The outlook for the November 2020 elections was indeed bleak for the Democrats as the future held nothing but hope and confidence for young and old Americans.
Enter the pandemic. Certainly this was a crisis. Certainly this was an opportunity. Let’s not only address immediate actions to combat the virus, we can destroy the economy in the process. We can make life absolutely miserable for Americans and then, come November, we save them from the inept and irresponsible Republican Party. We can blame the whole mess on President Trump. All we have to do is keep the economy shut down until November.
Yes, action by the United States government has been swift. We are continuing the fight. Let us all get back to work and take considerate precautions.
— David Harrison, Hallsville