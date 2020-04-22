Letter: Let's defund the White House

Let’s defund the White House
President Trump cut funding to the World Health Organization, claiming that it mishandled the pandemic (news story, April 14).
The president is right.
Now it is time for U.S. taxpayers to defund the White House budget, as the White House under the leadership of the “Stable Genius” has mishandled the pandemic from day one until today, day after day, week after week, and month after month. Most sadly, President Trump cares more about his TV ratings than lives of Americans who made a fatal mistake on November of 2016.
— Yung Woo Lee, Longview