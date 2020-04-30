Letter: Let's not forget other heroes

Let’s not forget other heroes
It seems to me that in our current circumstances many people and professions are being called “heroes” and they are truly so. However one group of people is being overlooked, in my opinion. Many members of the media, both print and on the air, are being vilified and demeaned by many professional politicians and at times other members of their own professions.
When someone is actually recorded on TV making false and derogatory comments and are called out about it by the media, some others reply that the reports are “false” or “fake news” and the individuals are publicly criticized by the person making the original statement. These further comments are often made at future “press conferences” and again viewed or heard by many viewers and readers. I believe this is a shameful act committed by the original speaker and should continue to be reported on by the media.
For doing this I submit that news reporters should be added to the list of heroes. Thank you for your service.
— Harold Hardie, Longview