Letter: Let's talk about education reform

Let’s talk about education reform
Once again, the state Legislature has convened in Austin, and, once again, the topic of privatizing schools with a voucher system has become a topic of debate.
Any honest conversation about reforming public schools must begin with an acknowledgment of the value they bring to our communities. From the fall carnival to Friday night football, schools bring us all together. The framers of our state constitution understood how important free public schools were, and they vested our state Legislature with the responsibility to provide for it.
There are, of course, problems that should be addressed in our education system. As a teacher, I’ve seen many of those problems up close. What I can tell you is that none of these problems will be made better by draining away funds from our already-strapped school systems and transferring those funds to unaccountable private schools.
Let’s have a robust conversation about education reform. Let’s consider bold ideas for what schools should look like in the 21st century. But let’s maintain a commitment to one principle that has guided us since the beginning: School should be free, public, universal and fully funded by the state government that serves us.
— Patrick Franklin, Longview