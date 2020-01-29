Letter: 'Liar Liar,' the impeachment version

‘Liar Liar,’ the impeachment
I would love a remake of the movie “Liar Liar” as impeachment version with Jim Carrey playing Adam “Shifty” Schiff. For 24 hours the person who can’t seem to tell the truth to save his life would have to tell the truth. Then we could finally hear how the Russiagate scam was orchestrated by Obama and Crooked Hillary with the help of their “deep state” cronies to undo 2016 and influence 2018.
Now Ukrainegate to cover up the Democrat cesspool of corruption and election meddling in Ukraine because their presidential candidates are lamer than a year of casting clinics at an Orthopedic Hospital.
The scene in the office could be a black and gold impeachment pen where he’d mention how expensive it is, but it cost less than Pelosi’s weekly Botox bill. The conference room scene could be with Pelosi at the head of the meeting with the impeachment managers there. But the best would be the men’s room scene, before he goes out to the Senate floor, if they made it a very unconventional scene where Schiff plays himself, and “kicks his own a --”. It would be the box office hit of the year, guaranteed!
Probably never happen, but the thought of it lifts my spirits!
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview