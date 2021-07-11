Letter: Liberty and justice for all?

Liberty and justice for all?
Regarding the column by Michael Reagan (July 7): “A flag still worthy dying for.”
We live in a country of freedom, we quote! Yes, Sgt. William Carney did what he only knew to do, and that was his choice, and Gwen Berry’s choice was different. And if Gwen Berry doesn’t know who Carney is, it’s because Black history is not taught in the public school system .
We as a people (Black people as you call us) see things different. Just because we are Black, we all don’t think the same. Michael Reagan, you have never been targeted because of the color of your skin, never been enslaved, beaten, lynched or killed because of the color of you skin.
And please define “Blacks are living far better” when our sons and daughter are still being killed because of the color or their skin. So what are you saying or admitting to? That Black people were not treated fairly back then, and that Black people don’t deserve to be treated equally and fairly today? Yet you want Black people to go along with what is dished out and pledge allegiance to a flag and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” What happened to liberty and justice for all?
— Robin L. McLemore, Longview