Letter: Liberty for all?

Liberty for all?
Children in the womb are there because two people had sex. If a sperm penetrates a fertile egg, a woman carries that fetus for nine months. Women have the God-given right to govern their bodies — this woman does anyhow.
We’re not brood mares for the infertile. We’re not the property of the government. We’re not escaped slaves to be chased down by bounty hunters for a $10,000 reward or imprisoned.
What’s the GOP’s objective? Keep populating so that the nut-jobs with unfettered access to high-powered guns have new targets? For clergy to molest/abuse? Denial of access to health care? Shun those who are LGBTQ or non-white-skinned? Don’t you dare bring “God” into your agenda!
“Texas will work tirelessly to ... eliminate all rapists arresting/prosecuting/getting them off the streets” (thus sayeth Abbott). When’s the start date? DPS statistics from 2021 show there were 5,298 untested sexual assault kits.
“In order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice ... promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, [We] do ordain and establish this Constitution (of the USA).” Ban books, abortion, birth control, but not guns? Do the blessings of liberty toll for everyone or just those the GOP selects?
— Kathy Somer, Longview