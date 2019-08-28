Letter: Life isn't the ultimate gift

Life isn’t the ultimate gift
Several months ago a terrible tragedy unfolded in Las Vegas, where a sniper located in a hotel murdered many concert visitors with a variety of rifles. Recently, gunmen in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, tragically shot and killed more innocent people, shattering so many families.
The first answer we hear to these and other tragedies is stricter gun laws. Guns are not the problem, as they have been in our homes since our founding families used them for food and protection. The other thing in their homes, that sadly is lacking today, is God. I know most of you will read no further.
Life is a priceless gift from God, but it is not the ultimate gift. The ultimate gift is God’s gift of himself to us. The tragedies revealed in recent news stories are indeed tragedies of the greatest magnitude. A failure to understand the value of each human life is apparent. The ultimate answer does not lie in stricter laws but in more knowledge of God and His love. When God is at the center of our understanding and worship, each life is treated as the priceless gift it is.
When we face death because of age or illness, we will not act as idolaters who worship physical existence. Instead, each of us will turn to our Creator and thank him for his gift of life, which will transcend our final bodily foe, death.
— Mike Ford, Longview