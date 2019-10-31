Letter: Like the cartels

Like the cartels
From the front page of today’s Wall Street Journal, the caption under a photo of Syrians hiding from the Turks reads: “Syrian Kurdish and Arab civilians fled Turkish bombardments in northeastern Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Europe with a wave of Syrian refugees if his country doesn’t receive adequate support for the offensive from the U.S. and other NATO allies.”
Sounds like what the cartels do in Central America — create bloody carnage throughout an area then offer refugees fleeing with their families safe passage to the U.S. for, say, $6,000 apiece. It’s become a complete line of their business, along with smuggling drugs and kidnapping folks here and there.
Is this the future our world now faces? Bad enough that cartels practice this, but now governments, even governments that are supposed to be our allies?
— Brit Conner, Tyler