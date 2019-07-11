Letter: Liked separate @play

Liked separate @play
Your new @Play does have more information, but absolutely needs to be a separate section like previously (news story, July 4).
I save the week’s edition until the next one comes out and refer to it during the week. If it’s not a separate section, I won’t go to the trouble of separating it away from the Sports section or whatever you attach it to. It will go straight to recycle and lose much of its usefulness to me.
— Lee Ratcliff, Longview
Editor’s note: @play may return as a separate section in future weeks. Thank you for reading, and please stay tuned.