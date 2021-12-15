Letter: LISD bond concerns

LISD bond concerns
Regarding the part-time LISD superintendent proposing another bond (news story, Dec. 14): I wonder if all the polling places will be open?
The last bond passed by 13 votes — and if you did not vote early in Pct. 1, you did not get to vote unless you found where they moved the polling place. I voted early. The regular poll was closed when we pulled up for my husband to vote. Other cars were leaving, and other cars pulling in and turning around to leave, too. The building was dark. No note on the door where to go. Found out later that they moved it to the old Judson school. We drove by as we left, and I looked — and there was no sign there either.
I don’t think that much money needs to be put in the hands of a few — and sometimes to be squandered. No one ever commented or asked about moving the voting place. And stones will be cast at me for mentioning it, but it was crooked and illegal. There should have been a recount considering the circumstances.
— Eileen Hayes, Longview