Letter: LISD's dangerous precedent

LISD’s dangerous precedent
First, I wish to thank Kristen Barton for her outstanding (and award winning) reporting on Longview ISD’s attempt to become a charter district. It is obvious to this retired public education teacher (and parent and grandparent) that this attempt by the school board and superintendent has been covert from the beginning. If that sounds like a lack of trust, it is.
Once the charter school movement started in Texas (1995/1996), I had no issues with trying something new. Public educators then learned “charter” meant “they” got to play by a different and relaxed set of rules. They still do. We then learned they receive additional funds. Interestingly, no study I know of has shown that charter schools do any better (or any worse) than public education.
I now have an even bigger issue that I will state in the form of a question. Is it possible in the state of Texas that any school board, along with the superintendent can simply turn a school district over to “charter” without a vote of approval by parents? This not only sets a dangerous precedent, it takes public education out of the hands of those who pay for it. If the parents of LISD vote “charter,” so be it.
— Sondra Pickering, Pittsburg