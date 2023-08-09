Letter: Listen to your heart

Listen to your heart
Here is a prayer I wish everyone would pray for themselves, their families and their communities: “Draw me not away with the wicked and ... workers of iniquity who speak peace with their neighbors, but mischief in their hearts.” (Psalm 28:3).
Who speaks peace to their neighbors? Who seems to have mischief in their hearts? Our politicians. Our media. Academia. Everyone is taking a side, and it is almost impossible to discern the truth unless you listen to both sides.
“... Give them according to their deeds ... render to them their desert. Because they regard not the works of the Lord, nor the operation of His hands (His people), He will destroy them and not build them up.” (Psalm 28:4-5)
This is particularly sad for me because my nephew and his wife are Georgia ABC nightly newscasters. She quit because of all the blowback they got for network-based reporting.
David finishes his prayer with this: “Save Thy people and bless Thine inheritance: strengthen them also, and lift them up forever.” (Psalm 28:6-8)
Listen to your heart, people. God has written His law on your heart and conscience (Romans 2:14-15). What is going on publicly is not right, is it?
— Robert Bauman, Longview