Letter: Little boy

I am presently reading “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump. In the second and third chapters, you’re informed of how the children of Fred Trump, Donald’s father, were reared.

On page 49 you read Donald talked back to his mother. He couldn’t ever admit he was wrong. He contradicted her even when she was right, and he refused to back down. He tormented his little brother and stole his toys. He refused to do his chores or anything else he was told to do. And she would threaten him, “Wait until your father comes home. But to Donald it was a joke that his father seemed to be in on.”

When he was 13, he was sent to New York Military Academy because his parents could no longer control him at home. At the end of the book, Mary Trump states he withdraws to his comfort zones: Twitter and Fox News, casting blame from afar, protected by a figurative or literal bunker.

He rants about the weakness of others even as he demonstrates his own. But he can never escape the fact that he is and always will be a terrified little boy.

— Lynn Camp, Longview

