Letter: Living peacefully

Living peacefully
Why am I attracted to only the opposite sex? Since I can’t really answer why God made me for only the opposite sex, why can I say it is wrong for some one to be attracted only to same-sex individuals or be bisexual or transgender?
I can’t answer that question. The question is why we are made sexually, not morals or belief.
No matter the sexual beings that we are, morality must be followed to prevent rape, abuse, promiscuity and hate. And some believe God created humans to engage in sex only within the arrangement of marriage between a male and a female, (Genesis 1:27, 28; Leviticus 18:22; Proverbs 5:18, 19) and others may not.
Jesus was silent on homosexuality, but he reminded the Sadducees of their error and the power of God, and said there will be no marriage in heaven (Mark 12:18-25).
So, why don’t we leave it to God and His created to leave it between themselves to work out their sexual orientation? We should ask God to give us the grace and peace to live peacefully with each other. This means we respect the views of each other and go on to live the sexual lives God gives us to live.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview