Letter: Local environmental concerns

Environmental concerns
Tens of thousands of fires are burning in the Amazon forest area. Now that many nations are offering financial support, the burned sites have disappeared from the media and thus from the minds of most people — maybe because we feel so helpless to impact this destruction.
There are opportunities, however, to impact similar destruction close to home. As East Texas grows, our beautiful pine and deciduous forests are being destroyed.
Cities and counties in East Texas allow for bulldozing, piling up and often burning of trees, leaving a barren, clear-cut blight on our once beautiful environment. Later, usually a strip of businesses, apartments, homes, etc., appear with a minimum number of seedling trees that will struggle to survive amid the concrete.
We all know the importance of trees. Providing oxygen is paramount. Yet we are losing this vital resource at an alarming rate. It is possible to develop land without total destruction of a forested area. A few developers have nestled homes and other buildings within a wooded area, probably at higher initial cost, but with greater value and benefits to communities later.
Citizens, elected officials and developers can all impact this environmental issue in a positive way by working together to ensure our quality of life.
Now more than ever, our environment and our children’s children need for us to act responsibly.
— Pat Parsons, Tyler