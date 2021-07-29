You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: 'Lock the monster up'

After hearing just some of the testimony given by law enforcement officers who saved our Democracy on Jan. 6, I call for an apology from every Republican who reads this letter.

If after what I’ve witnessed today does not result in the trial of Donald Trump for sedition and inciting the riot, there is no justice.

And for you Republicans who voted for that ... person ... I suggest an effective purgative sufficient to allow you to reflect on the system of values you hold so dear: “law and order,” “personal responsibility.” “patriotism” and “freedom.”

Ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law. Or at least it used to be so. There was no election stolen. The riot in all its disgusting forms did happen, and now it’s time to lock the monster up.

— Art Strange, Longview

