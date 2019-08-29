Letter: Long-term stability needed

Long-term stability needed
Don’t let politicians fool you with their current rhetoric regarding “energy dominance” measures for the American economy. The new Environmental Protection Act rules will only help oil stockholders but won’t positively impact the U.S. economy in any significant way — even if it does help generate new jobs. As many jobs as would be temporarily generated by a boost in oil supply, tourism and agriculture would take permanent hits because of losses in landmarks, biodiversity and soil and water quality.
Lawmakers should provide a stipulation that all new drilling on previously protected land should either pay a levy to local social programs or to local enrichment funds in order for the American people to see any benefit in sacrificing some of its priceless natural heritage for the sake of what conservative lobbyists spin as “economic stability.”
With current legislation, the only class that will see greater economic stability are those entities higher up in the oil industry. Furthermore, oil supplies are finite but expanded drilling will cause long-term impacts on environmental health for decades to come. The American public needs measures that secure economic stability for the long haul.
Carol Janicke, Athens