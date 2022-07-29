Letter: Longing for better days

Longing for better days
Kathy Somer (letter, July 24), inflation is “Too many dollars chasing to few goods.” Just imagine if Biden had gotten his way and got his “Build Back Better” plan to pass? Inflation was heating up before Putin invaded Ukraine.
Gasoline prices were also going up before Putin invaded Ukraine. On the campaign trail, Biden said, “I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuels.” Like you Trump haters use to say, “words matter.”
On his first day in office, he signed, by executive orders, attacks on the fossil fuel industry. When there is a president in office declaring war on the fossil fuel industry, it will cause consternation by fossil fuel companies and investors.
A majority of Americans are not against immigration. A majority are for an orderly immigration process, not people pouring over the border in the dead of night with no vetting of who is coming to seek a better life or who is coming in to do harm to this country or smuggling dangerous fentanyl for the drug cartels.
So Kathy, you “take Joe,” but I long for the days of economic growth, low inflation, affordable gasoline prices and a more secure border.
— Gary Williams, Hallsville