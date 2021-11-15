Letter: Longview Peace Group

Longview Peace Group
We just observed Veteran’s Day, which was formerly Armistice Day. I hope that we can withdraw from needless wars, especially regime-change wars, and have fewer veterans from these conflicts. It would be hoped that we could pursue diplomacy and peaceful resolutions to conflicts as fervently as we pursue war.
Every year, the defense budget increases to obscene heights and after withdrawing from Afghanistan, which was costing the U.S. $300 million a day, there is apparently no peace dividend as the defense budget was increased.
And yet we are not made aware of the devastation these wars are having on other nations with millions of causalities and millions of refugees. I think our media has aided in the drumbeat for more war and continued war. They are certainly complicit.
It is due to this that I and others have decided to form Longview Peace Group, which will show a monthly film followed by discussion at the building at the rear of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 2301 Alpine Road. Our next film/meeting will be Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m., and the film to be viewed is “The War We Do Not See.” Join us.
— Jerry King, Longview