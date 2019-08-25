Letter: Look at who you vote for

Look at who you vote for
They all say we need to reduce the debt. But what do our politicians do? Lower income and spend more. Sure, everybody wants lower taxes, and the politicians want their vote so they lower the government’s income.
All they want is more votes. They do not care about the right way or the wrong way to do it. On top of that, they vote not to put a cap on the debt. They also take money from the military budget to build the wall.
Now a certain person who wants to get reelected at all costs is worried about the economy, so he wants to lower taxes again (news story, Tuesday), the results of which will raise the debt even more.
People really need to look at who they vote for. Ask yourself, are they doing right for our country? Are they just doing things to look good? If the debt keeps rising, one day it will be too much. Then what?
If you or I were in a comparable debt we would be on the street. So when you vote, think about what is right. The problem is that probably whoever we elect will not see the crisis at hand. I hope our elected officials show some sense and do what is right.
— Harvey Collen, Tyler