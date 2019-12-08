Letter: Look, see and listen to facts

Look, see and listen to facts
“My mind is made up, don’t confuse me with the facts” is a statement that has been around since 1954, or before, but could still be used today.
The dictionary defines a “denier” as “a person who refuses to accept the existence, truth, or validity of something despite evidence or general support of it.”
According to psychologist Tom Stafford, quoted by the BBC, “Repetition makes a fact seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.” He says, “ ‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’ is a law of propaganda often attributed to Nazi Joseph Goebbels.”
A Nov. 3 letter to the editor titled “Don’t embarrass us, Gohmert” listed 20 factual, verifiable, statements or acts attributed to Donald Trump. Subsequent letters on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 took issue with the original letter, claiming the facts were not facts. One of the authors actually called the facts “cow manure and fake news.”
I can only speculate that both the second and third letters were written by individuals that follow only one particular source of news commentators. That’s a shame. They should actually look, see, and listen to what’s actually documented by other media outlets.
As wise (although fictional) commentator Earl Pitts might say, “WAKE UP AMERICA.”
— Harold Hardie, Longview