Letter: Looking at the reality

Looking at the reality
Alternative reality is expressed. Michael Reagan, the son of Ronald Reagan, writes (March 3) “the invasion of Ukraine would never have happened under Trump and certainly not under Ronald Reagan.”
But, Michael also suffers a touch of reality when he writes “Returning ... Ukraine and its 42 million people to Russian control is ... Putin’s ..dream...before he’s dead.” Reality is Ukraine is within Russia's sphere of influence where other powers will not wage nuclear war to contest. Reality is this country, and others, will not send troops into Ukraine.
Reality is Ronald Reagan attacks mighty powers like Grenada. Nothing like Ukraine. Reality is Trump would do nothing to thwart his buddy Putin, and praise him.
Reality is Ukraine wants nothing to do with Russia. When he invades, Putin makes it worse for Ukraine, himself and Russia. Russia will eventually leave Ukraine.
So, reality is just what President Biden is doing and can do. Rally and keep the international community to sanction Russia for economic breakdown. Send military weapons to continue the Ukraine war to bleed Russia and personally cost Putin.
Reality is each country’s people decide to be or not to be. And war breaks when not allowed.
— Frank Supercinski, Longveiw