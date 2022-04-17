Letter: Looking for commonalities

Looking for commonalities
I read with interest Bonnie Parvino’s letter of April 3, but finished with a question as to her point. Though I am not Catholic, I must say I agree with them in some areas and particularly appreciate their leadership in supporting the sanctity of life .
Then I read Kevin McQuaid’s response I agree that the gates of hell will not prevail against the church. However, I believe that the rock upon which Jesus founded His church is faith in Him. Peter was a devoted disciple, but not the founder of Christ’s church. Jesus’ mother Mary was indeed blessed. But though she was blessed, she was human; nowhere does scripture tell us to pray to her.
Then, Betsy Allen wrote, understandably defending her Catholic faith. As she pointed out, no church (or its leaders) is perfect. We are human and all make mistakes; but God loves us for the very reason that we are human, made in His image. He wants to transform us to be re-created in His image, spiritually. I am thinking we would all be better off if we get to know each other, rather than taking potshots and trying to tear others down. We have more in common than most realize.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview