Letter: Losing land on Ruthlynn

In concern for the man on Ruthlynn Street losing land for traffic concerns (news stories, Thursday, Friday): It seems there is a traffic light at the intersection and someone has to wait for two minutes for the light to change. It seems if the “no turn on red” posted there was enforced, it would save money, time and a 100-year-old tree.

You are not supposed to turn left or go straight on red. So if you cannot turn right all you have to worry about is some idiot running the red light.

— Jimmy Aldridge, Longview

