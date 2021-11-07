Letter: Losing their minds

Losing their minds
High-minded moral judgements made by doleful conservatives with no regard for history, science or even their own religion, any religion, or simple fact allowed them to foist a fool upon all of us. Aided and, now we know, abetted by a greedy and insidious social media controlled by no visible or discernible diligence or discipline. Until now.
We have allowed ourselves to be exploited and set against each other as if Orwell’s “1984” was manifest destiny.
Some of you Republicans have lost your minds completely. You expect the rest of us to believe your lies and mindless thoughts as though they are “theories.” The media calls it “conspiracy theory.” But let’s call it what it is. It’s crap. Crap you bought from Zuckerberg and think you can “Yah, uh huh, it’s true,” and sell your crap to us.
Mr. Gohmert thinks the insurrectionists should be prosecuted. I think he should be prosecuted first by a D.C. jury. You know those D.C. folks aren’t represented, and therefore not beholden to anyone.
So I’m sure you could get a perfectly fair trial on a conspiracy to commit anarchy bill. Because that’s what you did, didn’t you? Time’s up.
Art Strange, Longview