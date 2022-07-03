Letter: Lost credibility

Lost credibility
Regarding the letter from Roland Lampin (Wednesday). First, you say President Trump lied 30,000 times. How do you know? Are you just regurgitating the same old drivel, or can you prove this allegation? Second, he cheated on ALL his wives? Again, prove your charge. Third, you Dems keep harping on the former President.
How about we talk about the sitting president and how his administration has wrecked the economy or how they have cost border states lives and money with their asinine immigration policy?
If all you can come up with is, “It’s Trump’s fault,” I’m sorry dude. You’ve lost all credibility. Move along.
— Frank Cumnock, Longview