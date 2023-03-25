Letter: Lots of flavors

Lots of flavors
Someone online used the word “cishet.” I’m familiar with the new-ish prefix “cis,” but I hadn’t seen this word before.
My online go-to for newspeak slang is Urban Dictionary. According to a contributor, “cishet” is an abbreviation. I disagree. It’s a portmanteau of “cisgendered” and “heterosexual.” As a guy, I strongly identify with the definition of “cishet” — “A person that identifies as the sex they were born as, and are attracted to people of the sex opposite of theirs …” who also identify as cishet.
The definition continues, ‘Mostly used in social justice circles to describe people commenting on LGBT+ matters when they probably shouldn’t be.” That quote is loaded. So, the word is a derogatory epithet?
For us cishet folks striving to be part of those social justice circles, I will add the final part: “Disclaimer: use of labels might be seen as limiting, marginalizing or alienating.” I strive to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ communities. I know I’m plain vanilla ice cream, but like the motto of that well-known ice cream parlor, there are many, many more flavors. It’s all good. It’s all ice cream.
— Charles Kelley, Longview