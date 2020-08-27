Letter: Love and God

Love and God
Soon, hopefully, there will be some football and the topic of kneeling for the anthem will come up.
I stand because it is to honor those that fought for our freedom, and it doesn’t stand for any particular race. I see red, white and blue that stand for freedom.
I have traveled to lots of foreign countries, and we have it so good here in America. God put us on Earth to honor Him and others. It is mankind that has made us looking at the color of our skin.
Remember who you are and to whom you belong! Love and God is the answer.
— Betty Hunt, Longview