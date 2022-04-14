Letter: Love getting the paper

Love getting the paper
I love getting the paper copy of the News-Journal six days a week. Wish it was still seven. Read page one above the fold and then straight to the opinion section. Comics are last.
Good amount of lively discourse in the opine section, especially the letters to the editor. To some with Biden at the helm, life is just peaches and cream — even though people can’t afford either.
To others, Trump was the man: boorish and as crude as can be, but he still was the greatest thing since sliced bread — another item that’s hard to afford now.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a leader who put America first, understood that America must first take care of its own to be able to help others, knows that if left alone most Americans would actually thrive and knew that as an energy based economy we actually need affordable energy?
Seems like we had someone like that recently, but he was “too radical” for the power base in D.C. to tolerate.
At least I can still afford the paper — the comics help me stay grounded ...
— Amos Snow III, Longview