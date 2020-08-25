Letter: Loving downtown life

Loving downtown life
Longview has been my home since the age of 3. It’s where I graduated from high school, earned a bachelor’s degree and built my professional career as an educator, nonprofit executive, and later, marketing professional. My youngest child attends Longview ISD.
My husband and I learned about the residential renovation of the historical Petroleum Building, which had the walkaround lifestyle that we desired. The decision was the best one we have ever made for our family.
We were one of the first residents at Alton Plaza, and we were so grateful that the staff let us move in despite the renovation not being finished. Our house sold fast, so we were living with family. The experience living at Alton has been incredible. My family has spent the last several months riding scooters on the downtown sidewalks, enjoying the FUMC bells from our living room and getting to know our neighbors in the lobby.
Living in a historical building during a pandemic has been challenging, but the staff at Alton has been completely responsive, showing up for maintenance calls with same day service and providing gift cards when there has been an inconvenience. As the doors of downtown businesses start to reopen, our experience grows richer and our downtown family has expanded.
We love our lives as residents of Alton Plaza and our downtown lifestyle, where we enjoy gourmet food and coffee, craft beer, axe throwing, cartwheels in the Sculpture Garden, museums, a fun little bookstore and so much more!
— Melissa Miller, Longview