Letter: Ludicrous reference

Ludicrous reference
Lovable laughable John Foster is at it again. This time (column, Saturday) it’s mainly over the new Texas law for mail-in ballots. He seems concerned that mail-in ballots were rejected at a higher rate recently, than in the past. Good! That means something was wrong with them. I don’t want them having an effect on our elections.
Voter ID numbers and matching voter signatures ensure a fair and honest election. Equating the new law, as “Jim Crow 2.0” is as ludicrous as it gets. When you are of speaking of “Jim Crow” laws, you are speaking about the southern Democrats that endorsed, enacted and enforced them after the compromise of 1879. Foster does mention that Republican mail-in ballots were rejected at a higher rate than Democratic ones. Again, laying waste to the “Jim Crow” reference.
Left out, was the fact that more ballots were cast and counted in the 2022 primaries than were cast in 2018 midterm.
Foster says he is happy with Sleepy Joe running things. Not many others are and for good reason. So, Bryan King is correct about blaming Biden, and Mr. Foster and Mr. Tom Owen are not.
— Gerald Green, Longview