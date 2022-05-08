Letter: Mail-in ballots and Russia

Mail-in ballots and Russia
Well, John Foster you have done it again. You have gotten Al McBride and Gerald Green’s tightie whities in a wad (letters, Dec. 3), both making unfounded statements.
Recently, an article in the News-Journal stated that as many as 12% of mail-in ballots were rejected simply because they forgot the ID number on the envelope. John pointed out that those weren’t just Democratic voters. Nowhere did he state or imply that Democrats want illegal votes.
As for the Trump/Russia collusion, Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence agencies. Of course, Putin would deny any involvement in the 2016 election. What’s he going to say, “Sure I did it”?
I have not seen Mr. McBride or Mr. Green rebuke the actions on Jan. 6, 2021, or ascribe any blame to Mr. Trump. As for me, I believe Trump influenced the riot, and it amounted to an insurrection.
— Roland Lampin, Beckville