Letter: Mail-in voting corrupt

Mail-in voting corrupt
The post office has been portrayed as a madhouse of disarray and incompetence since President Trump appointed a new head. The man, Louis DeJoy, is an expert in logistics and is in the process of making the postal service more effective.
The service is replacing hundreds of old mail boxes, re-building/repairing some and also modernizing some of the old equipment. The fake news/DNC/talking heads in most TV/radio reports are saying Trump is trying to steal the election by his appointment of DeJoy.
Any non-moron can figure out mail-in voting and how corrupt the process is and always will be corrupt. It would take 20 years to verify mail-in ballots.
The Democrats still don’t know the totals in Iowa caucus, Pennsylvania, Virginia or any other mail-in voting. Any person that sincerely wants honest results from any election should be against any form that does not require showing an I.D. That works OK with writing a check for groceries.
— Dale Grider, Longview