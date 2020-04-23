Letter: Make China pay? Be cautious

Think carefully about China
In the coming days, the debate and outcry over China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic will roar across our land and the world.
A British report is clearly putting the blame on a Chinese research lab for the initial outbreak. The report lays out how, although China shut down travel in its own country, travel abroad was allowed. When President Trump installed his travel ban from China, the Chinese protested that he was overreacting.
With this report, demands that China be made to pay will grow. If all is true they should, but I urge caution. The world’s demand that Germany pay for WWI was one of the reasons the Great Depression began. This demand also fueled resentment within Germany that resulted in WWII 20 years later.
Recent history tells us all intelligence is not true. We all remember weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. That also was based on British intelligence, and that was called a “slam dunk” at the time.
— Gerald Green, Longview