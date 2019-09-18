Letter: Make Congress great again

Make Congress great again
Time for Constitution Trivia, News-Journal readers!
Which article of the seven that make up the U.S. Constitution grant the president the power to levy tariffs on imports? Which article grants the president the power to pass spending bills? Which article grants the president the power to declare war? The answer is NONE!
The Founding Fathers gave all these powers to Congress, and gave our republic the office of president, not king. Alas, over the past 50 years or so, Congress has, bit by bit, law by law, been delegating its power to the chief executive. And presidents of both parties abuse these powers, knowing they can invent “emergencies” to cover their actions.
Like Esau in the Bible, Congress has traded its birthright for a bowl of soup. And now the unstable President Trump can unleash a foolish trade war, steal funds from our military for an asinine border wall and threaten war every few months on social media.
Republicans, you can’t just fight to curb presidential overreach when the president is from the other party. Recall your oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and join with Democrats in repealing these emergency power laws, with majorities sufficient to overcome any hint of a veto. Restore balance and stability to our Republic, by making Congress great again.
— Don Woody, Longview
Editor’s note: Tuesday was Constitution Day. The federal observance is on Sept. 17, the date in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.